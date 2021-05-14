Clear
Gas tax hike heads to governor

The bill that was passed by Republican lawmakers, would raise the Missouri gas tax for the first time in two decades.

Posted: May 14, 2021 3:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missourians could be paying more for gas in the state if a recent bill is signed into law by the governor.

A new gas tax bill that was passed by Republican lawmakers earlier this week, would raise the Missouri tax on gas for the first time in two decades.

If Governor Mike Parson signs the bill, the $0.17 gas tax would rise two and a half cents a year until it hits 29 and a half cents per gallon in 2025.

The extra money is expected to be used to pay for road and bridge maintenance. 


