Gavins Point Dam water releases to stay double the average through November

(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will remain at double the amount of average for this time of year.

According to a release from the Army Corps, these higher than average releases will continue through November.

"Gavins Point releases will remain near 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) for the remainder of November to ensure flood control storage zones in all system reservoirs are emptied prior to the 2020 runoff season. This release rate is more than twice the average for this time of year," said John Remus chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

Runoff last month continued to be well above average for this time of year. The Garrison to Oahe reach runoff was over six times the long-term average and runoff in the Gavins Point to Sioux City reach was more than 10 times the long-term average.

The Corps says that the 2019 upper basin runoff forecast has been lowered slightly to 60.2 million acre-feet. This would be slightly less than the highest runoff ever from back in 2011 of 61 million acre-feet.

The observed runoff from this year of 56.7 million acre-feet is already the second highest runoff in history.

The Missouri River in St. Joseph continues to run a little more than one foot above flood stage as of Thursday morning.

For the latest river forecasts, click here.