Genesis Health Clubs to close all locations during coronavirus outbreak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local gym is joining a wave of companies taking precautionary measures to try and help curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Genesis Health Clubs announced on Facebook Monday night that it will temporarily close all its health clubs. The closings take effect Tuesday.
The health club said it is following the CDC's guidance to limit social gatherings and stay indoors over the next 15 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The company said it plans to reopen as soon as possible and hope to announce reopening dates in each market soon.
The Genesis Health Club in St. Joseph is located along the N. Belt Highway.
