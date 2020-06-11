Gentry County COVID-19 death toll climbs to 6

(STANBERRY, Mo.) The Tri-County Health Department announced Thursday a fifth and sixth death due to COVID-19 in Gentry County.

Gentry County has reported a total of 54 positive cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, according to the Tri-County Health Department. Gentry County’s first death due to COVID-19 was a woman in her 90s, according to a May 26 press release on Tri-County's Facebook page.

Tri-County Administrator Lilli Parsons said Wednesday a majority of the positive cases came from one facility in Stanberry but did not release the facility’s name. She added the home began "facility-wide testing" on May 21, shortly after the first positive case was identified on May 18.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released data last week showing Stanberry's Pine View Manor reported at least 24 residents have tested positive, seven residents are suspected positive, and four residents have died. The nursing home also reported seven staff have tested positive and one staff member is suspected as a positive case.

The federal data is slated to be updated next week.

In May, Missouri began collecting and publishing some information on COVID-19 cases in “Congregate living facilities”, meaning a facility where persons reside and share common spaces with other residents including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, dorms, and jails.

The State health department publishes a map of active cases at congregate living facilities. The map shows how many facilities, in each county, have at least 1 resident or staff member with an active case of COVID-19 at the time of reporting. The state does not disclose the facility’s name or the number of positive cases.

Missouri updated its reporting requirements for congregate facilities on May 18. The update requires nursing homes and facilities to report deaths to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24-hours.

DHSS that data and publishes some of it for the public on its COVID-19 dashboard but not a complete picture. The CMC discloses much more information including the names, locations, cases, deaths, and targeted inspection reports for each nursing home.