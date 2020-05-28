Gentry county COVID-19 cases triple in one week

(STANBERRY, Mo.) Gentry County reports 20 new cases of coronavirus since last Thursday, according to county public health data.

The Tri-County Health Department reported a total of 26 cases in Gentry County on Thursday; up from six total cases reported by the department on May 21.

Community testing events serve the residents of Missouri. DHSS is partnering with the Missouri National Guard, local health departments, health care providers to offer these events, and different communities will be reached at different times. The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. You can register here for one of the upcoming community testing events in Missouri: South Harrison High School, Harrison County, May 27

New Madrid County, May 26 & 27

Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Jackson County, May 26-30

St. Charles County Health Department, St. Charles County, May 26-28

Andrew County, May 29

Pemiscot County, May 28 & 29

Youth Activity Park, St. Charles County, May 29 & 30

Grundy County, May 30

Hickman High School, Boone County, June 1 & 2

Faith Community Church, Jefferson County, June 1 & 2

Hillsboro Civic Center, Jefferson County, June 3

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Greene County, June 4 & 5

Arena Park, Cape Girardeau County, June 5

About 6,600 people live in Gentry County. The county population spread out in the rural cities of Albany, Stanberry, and King City among others.

The Tri-County Health Department provides health services for Dekalb, Gentry, and Worth counties. According to county data, 35 people have tested positive, 10 have recovered, and one woman has died.

The woman died on Tuesday, she was in her 90s and it was not travel-related, according to previous KQ2 reporting.

A majority of the cases reported from Gentry County.

The state, for the first time this week, listed Gentry County as having an outbreak at one “congregate living facility.” Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services defines an outbreak as at least one staff or resident testing positive for COVID-19. “Congregate living facilities” are defined as resident facilities with shared common spaces including nursing homes, living communities, jails, prisons, dorms, and summer camps.

Worth County has four positive cases and is also listed on DHSS’s congregate facility map as a county with one outbreak.

DeKalb has five positive cases of COVID-19, according to Tri-County data.