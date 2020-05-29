Clear

George Floyd death sparks protests in St. Joseph

Protesters showed up with signs in hand and a message to send.

Posted: May 29, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Protesters gathered at the corner of N. Belt Hwy and Frederick Ave. with a message to share with others.

They came with signs in hand, and cries for justice for George Floyd, they said they're all too familiar with his story.

Floyd’s untimely death after an encounter with police in Minneapolis, MN has sent shockwaves across the country. Protesters said its bringing the issue of race once again to the forefront.

"Racism has always been here," Guillermo Pena, a protester said. "It will never stop being here until we show the true light of what racism is."

Protestors said they've grown weary of thoughts, prayers and social media posts, they wanted to take their message to the streets.

"Something has to change," Shon'Drel Kirby, a protester said. "Somebody has to step up sometime."

"I contacted a few people I knew that had similar beliefs that are also just as upset as I am about it." Madelynn Boyts, protester organizer said. 

Their message, they said, is taking a stand against racism and what they say causes it. They're encouraging others to be more understanding.

"See life from another person’s point of view," Boyts said. "Try to be respectful."

Organizers said they plan to hols another protest Saturday in the same location.  

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday making it a great end to the week across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and we will have an increase in moisture that could bring some rain Saturday afternoon.
