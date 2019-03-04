Getting prepared for severe weather season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At least 23 people were killed when tornadoes moved through the southern United States on Sunday. The most extensive damage coming from Lee County in Alabama.

"This hurts my heart," Sheriff Jay Jones from Lee County said. "I love this county. And it's extremely upsetting to me to see these people hurting like this and families that have lost loved ones."

Sunday's tornado outbreak, which saw 43 tornado reports, according to the Storm Prediction Center, is serving as a reminder of the damage storms can do for people in the Midwest as they prepare for severe weather.

Monday kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the states of Missouri and Kansas. A time where people are urged to make a plan and get prepared for future severe weather.

Buchanan County Emergency Manager, Bill Brinton, reminding people to have plans in place in the event of tornadoes, strong winds, and flooding.

"Everybody in St. Joseph, everybody in America should have a plan of what happens when you have severe weather," Brinton said.

While it's tough to think ahead to warmer seasons and thunderstorms when snow is on the ground, this week is meant to get people ready because living in the Midwest means that severe weather can happen here too.

"We've probably had two or three tornadoes in the last 10 years that came and touched down in different places in Buchanan County and St. Joseph," Brinton said.

To make sure you are prepared, Brinton offering some advice.

"You need to have a kit. You need to have supplies for two or three days in a safe place. You need to have money. You need to have all of those things that will help you get through if you are involved in a tornado and lose everything," he said.

And when severe weather is imminent and a warning is issued, here's what you should do.

"People should move to the lower part of their house if they have a basement," Brinton said. "And if not, find someplace safe inside their house, inside their closet, maybe in their bathtub. Some place that protects you from the outside debris."

People living in mobile homes should seek safety in a designated storm shelter. Brinton said that many mobile home communities in St. Joseph have designated areas for people to go.

And when severe weather is in the forecast, having ways to receive warning information is critical. Cell phones, weather radios, and TVs are some useful tools to do that.

Using this time to get prepared is the best time to do it because severe weather season is not far away.

"Pay attention to what is going on around you because the ultimate responsibility for your family is with you," Brinton said. "You need to take care of your family."