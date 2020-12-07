Gift Rally Helps AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, several organizations came together to help make sure those in the AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family program have a Merry Christmas this year.

At a Gift Rally Saturday, people could drop off toys and other needed items curbside as well as donate money to the program.

Organizers said they usually collect donated gifts during holiday gatherings, but of course this year they had to find a different way to gather up toys.

They said they know the pandemic has put far more people in need this holiday season.

"We should not stop giving," Terri Lowden, Gift Rally organizer said. "Now is the time you have to do it more."

Persisterhood, along with other democratic organizations came together for the gift rally. Organizers said they were able to collect over $1,200 in cash donation alone.