Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gift Rally Helps AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family program

Organizers said more than $1200 was collected in monetary donations alone.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 2:36 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend, several organizations came together to help make sure those in the AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family program have a Merry Christmas this year.

At a Gift Rally Saturday, people could drop off toys and other needed items curbside as well as donate money to the program.

Organizers said they usually collect donated gifts during holiday gatherings, but of course this year they had to find a different way to gather up toys.

They said they know the pandemic has put far more people in need this holiday season.

"We should not stop giving," Terri Lowden, Gift Rally organizer said.  "Now is the time you have to do it more."

Persisterhood, along with other democratic organizations came together for the gift rally. Organizers said they were able to collect over $1,200 in cash donation alone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Thursday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories