Gina's Cafe sees demand for pies ahead of Thanksgiving

Calderwood said the demand for pies has been around since opening her café more than a decade ago.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 8:27 PM
Posted By: RonJohnson

(COSBY, Mo.) An area cafe is again the hot spot for people looking for that perfect Thanksgiving Day pie.
Chef Regina Calderwood of Gina's cafe in Cosby said her phone's been ringing off the hook lately asking for some of her pies.

Calderwood said many of her pies are also locally sourced, which keeps people coming back to her cafe every year for the holiday. 

She added it's a tradition that's started when she opened the restaurant over a decade ago. 

Tradition is a big part of Calderwood's cooking, she said cooking from stratch is a skill that was passed down to her from family members over the years. 

She said many enjoy the taste and feel of home cooked specialty pies no usually found in supermarkets.

Calderwood offers catering services for events and is accepting orders for post Thanksgiving holiday celebrations. 

