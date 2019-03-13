Clear

Girl Scouts celebrate 107th birthday

More than 120 girl scouts marked the occasion by volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 9:21 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Girl Scouts of America celebrated its 107th birthday Tuesday and scouts in St. Joseph wanted to make a lasting impression on the anniversary.

More than 120 girl scouts marked the occasion by volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank.

"One of our traditions is our motto which is to do a good turn daily, which is what we're doing at Second Harvest," said Girl Scout Membership Manager Rachel Kretzer. "We are getting our girls ready to be future leaders in our community. The most important part about becoming a leader is understanding all of the aspects of your community. We encourage our girls to get involved. One of our four pillers of service is civic engagement."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
We will have another chance of widespread rain for our Wednesday. Highs will be above average as we reach the lower to middle 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up from the southeast by Wednesday, gusting up to 45 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events