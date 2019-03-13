Girl Scouts celebrate 107th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Girl Scouts of America celebrated its 107th birthday Tuesday and scouts in St. Joseph wanted to make a lasting impression on the anniversary.

More than 120 girl scouts marked the occasion by volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank.

"One of our traditions is our motto which is to do a good turn daily, which is what we're doing at Second Harvest," said Girl Scout Membership Manager Rachel Kretzer. "We are getting our girls ready to be future leaders in our community. The most important part about becoming a leader is understanding all of the aspects of your community. We encourage our girls to get involved. One of our four pillers of service is civic engagement."