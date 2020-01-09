Girl Scouts lay off St. Joseph staff as it closes local office

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Girl Scouts of America in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri has laid off staff, a move to consolidate operations to be run out of the headquarters office in Kansas City.

“Centralized Operations do not change our commitment to deliver high-level service and support to all of our volunteers, Girl Scouts, and families,” Gina Garvin, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for the local Girl Scouts division, wrote in a statement.

Girl Scouts officially closed its satellite offices in Topeka and St. Joseph on Jan. 7. In addition to closing St. Joseph's office, three staff members were laid off.

Garvin said the decision was not an easy one to make but it was necessary to streamline operations to better serve all 47 counties.

“It is important that we continually evaluate organizational opportunities to improve effectiveness and assure we are utilizing all resources efficiently to deliver girl programming and volunteer support across our entire council,” according to the statement. “We must evolve and stay flexible to serve not only today's Girl Scout families but those who will be members in the future.”

We don’t expect it to impact troops or programming in the area, Garvin said.