Girl fighting rare brain tumor gets major support from the Chiefs

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- It's every kid's dream to meet a famous athlete like Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That dream came true on Thursday for Whitney Wells and her family.

"It's been awesome with all the support and the compassion from everybody," said Whitney's father Scott Wells. "Players coming to sign autographs and say hi and take pictures. It's very humbling."

Back in May, Whitney's parents were given the news that she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. The Wells family spent most of their summer at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis seeking treatment. The St. Joseph community has been behind them every step of the way.

"It's just amazing. We don't even know what to say. Thank You," Scott Wells said.

"I just hope that that we can all look at this and work together to make our community an even better place," said Whitney's mother Tara Wells.

When the Chiefs heard the news of Whitney's fight, they invited the Wells to come spend the day with them at Chiefs Training Camp. They also got to meet with Head Coach Andy Reid, Tight End Travis Kelce and Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins. Both Mahomes and Kelce wore Whitney's bracelets to show their support.

"Clearly that illustrates those gentlemen have huge hearts," Tara Wells said. "They certainly today expressed themselves being behind Whitney as we continue this journey."

For the Wells family, Whitney's fight has not only helped make their family stronger but also give them the will to continue the fight.

"We just want her to feel like a normal kid. Continue to do the things that she loves and to find new interests and new loves as we continue this difficult journey," Tara Wells said.

The Wells family will next being heading to Cincinnati to continue Whitney's treatment.

The Facebook group Fight for Whitney has helped raise over $37,000 for the Wells family