Girls on the Run provides girls with opportunities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Girls on the Run program is more than just running. It's a program that allows girls to talk and discuss issues that they face in everyday life in a safe environment.

"We talk about things like real beauty, which is being generous, being kind, being confident, having joy, being physically healthy and active," Pickett Elementary Librarian Stephanie Grable said.

For more information on the Girls on the Run program, visit their website www.girlsontherun.org.