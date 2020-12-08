"Giving Gnome" helping feed kids this Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Next time you're driving into Krug Park's holiday lights, take a peak to your right for a Christmas surprise- a five foot gnome!

Outside the home of a pair of health care workers, stands a "Giving Gnome."

After working with children throughout this COVID-19 pandemic and seeing the challenges kids are faced with today, Luke Prest and Jennae Reken wanted to make a difference. So, they bought a gnome hoping to raise some Christmas spirit and some funds for Second Harvest Food Bank.

“It’s been hard on kids. It’s been hard on all of us, but kids haven't been able to see their friends as much, they haven’t been able to go out and so it’s affected their mental health. So, it’s just one aspect we’re trying to help out with,” said Luke Prest, Mosaic Life Care Pediatrician.

The "Giving Gnome" is helping kids have a fully belly.

Prest said typically, 14% of our community is food insecure. COVID-19 has increased that by 2%, adding 1,500 individuals to the list.

The goal is to raise $1,000 for the local food bank.

If you would like to donate to the "Giving Gnome," donate to their gofundme.

You can follow the gnome's adventures on Facebook!