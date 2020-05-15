Golden Corral makes noticeable changes before reopening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at the Golden Corral on the Belt Highway saying they will reopen Friday after being closed for several weeks due to the pandemic.

Staff said there will be some noticeable changes. The restaurant will now serve their food cafeteria style in place of it's signature buffet style, breakfast will not be served and tables will be spread out six feet in favor of social distancing.

Staff said they are cautiously optimistic about the reopening.

"We've been working for the last couple of weeks trying to get the place to reopen," Joan Thomas from Golden Corral said. "We've got our dining room spaced six feet apart."

In addition, the restaurant will also be operating under shortened hours from 10:45AM to 8PM