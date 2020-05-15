Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Golden Corral makes noticeable changes before reopening

The restaurant will now serve their food cafeteria style in place of it's signature buffet style, breakfast will not be served and tables will be spread out six feet in favor of social distancing.

Posted: May 15, 2020 8:21 AM
Updated: May 15, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at the Golden Corral on the Belt Highway saying they will reopen Friday after being closed for several weeks due to the pandemic.

Staff said there will be some noticeable changes. The restaurant will now serve their food cafeteria style in place of it's signature buffet style, breakfast will not be served and tables will be spread out six feet in favor of social distancing.

Staff said they are cautiously optimistic about the reopening.

"We've been working for the last couple of weeks trying to get the place to reopen," Joan Thomas from Golden Corral said. "We've got our dining room spaced six feet apart."

In addition, the restaurant will also be operating under shortened hours from 10:45AM to 8PM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until Midnight Friday. Thursday's warm front lead to the development of strong to severe storm possibilities around the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories