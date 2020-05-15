(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at the Golden Corral on the Belt Highway saying they will reopen Friday after being closed for several weeks due to the pandemic.
Staff said there will be some noticeable changes. The restaurant will now serve their food cafeteria style in place of it's signature buffet style, breakfast will not be served and tables will be spread out six feet in favor of social distancing.
Staff said they are cautiously optimistic about the reopening.
"We've been working for the last couple of weeks trying to get the place to reopen," Joan Thomas from Golden Corral said. "We've got our dining room spaced six feet apart."
In addition, the restaurant will also be operating under shortened hours from 10:45AM to 8PM
Related Content
- Golden Corral makes noticeable changes before reopening
- Chiefs Sign Saftey Robert Golden
- Golden Globe 2020 nominations revealed
- U.S. Highway 59 reopens
- Lady Golden Eagles Win Big At Home
- Local Organizations Notice Increase in Clothing and Food Needs
- SJSD suspends spring activities, sports until further notice
- Federal Government Reopens, For Now
- East Hills Shopping Center reopens
- Golden Globe nominations kick off Hollywood's award season