Clear

Golf ball-sized hail reported in northwest Missouri Tuesday

Thunderstorms developed during the evening hours on Tuesday and triggered several thunderstorm warnings and multiple reports of large hail from across the area.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Photo Gallery 6 Images

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thunderstorms developed during the evening hours on Tuesday and triggered several thunderstorm warnings and multiple reports of large hail from across the area.

In total, 11 reports of severe criteria hail were reported. Hail with a diameter of one inch, or the size of a quarter, or greater is considered severe.

Here is the list of hail reports from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas:

  • 1.00" hail in Troy, Kan.
  • 1.75" hail in Maysville, Mo.
  • 2.50" hail (golf ball size) two miles northwest of Cameron, Mo.
  • 1.25" hail four miles southeast of Trenton, Mo.
  • 1.25" hail five miles west of Dearborn, Mo.
  • 2.00" hail in Dawn, Mo.
  • 2.00" hail two miles northeast of Ludlow, Mo.

Data obtained from the Storm Prediction Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events