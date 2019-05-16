Golf ball-sized hail reported in northwest Missouri Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thunderstorms developed during the evening hours on Tuesday and triggered several thunderstorm warnings and multiple reports of large hail from across the area.

In total, 11 reports of severe criteria hail were reported. Hail with a diameter of one inch, or the size of a quarter, or greater is considered severe.

Here is the list of hail reports from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas:

1.00" hail in Troy, Kan.

1.75" hail in Maysville, Mo.

2.50" hail (golf ball size) two miles northwest of Cameron, Mo.

1.25" hail four miles southeast of Trenton, Mo.

1.25" hail five miles west of Dearborn, Mo.

2.00" hail in Dawn, Mo.

2.00" hail two miles northeast of Ludlow, Mo.

Data obtained from the Storm Prediction Center.