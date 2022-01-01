Clear
Golfers try to play last round of 2021

Because of winter weather conditions expected in the area and with the holiday, a local golf course closed early on New Year's Eve. Some golfers tried to get out and play one more time before the new year.

Posted: Jan 1, 2022 10:50 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "We got one group out there that will play even if it's 20 degrees I think," Fairview Golf Course shift leader Sandra Wilson said.

The cold temperatures were already here, but the potential for winter weather in our area isn't keeping some local golfers from heading to the course.

"If they would let us come out here with the snow probably would be out here too. For sure throw a couple extra layers on and be alright. I don't know about that for me," golfers Bradley Chavez, Carson Sherlock and Drake Haggard said.

On New Year's Eve, Fairview Golf Course had some groups out to get a last round in before any possible snow hits.

"We probably had about 42 players out there today. That's in groups you know so it was probably maybe 14 groups out there. Amazing I didn't think we'd have that many because I think it's cold but they came out," Wilson said.

The course usually gets a fair share of people on most days even with the cold temperatures, but today there were plenty of groups out to get in 9 or 18 holes.

One group hopes to get back out next week, but they aren't sure if that's even possible.

"Next week but that's not going to happen. No if the snow comes they're talking about we'll be through for quite awhile. You can't get the carts out with the snow," golfers Bill Besinger and Lee Smith said.

The course actually closed early at 3 p.m. on friday and will be closed over the holiday weekend and possibly longer, depending on the weather we get.

"It may be that snow stays there and it stays cold it's not going to melt. So it may be a week or more," Wilson said.

It was a frigid and snowy day with precipitation totals ranging from 2-6 inches across the area. Although most of the system has moved through, we may see a light dusting overnight tonight with an additional inch of snowfall anticipated. The biggest threat for the next 48 hours will be the dangerously cold wind chills produced by an arctic air mass covering the region. Extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values will continue until Monday, recovering back into the 30s by Monday afternoon. Quiet weather will set back in for the work week with the potential for cooler temperatures to return mid-week.
