Good Samaritan who helped save Trenton officer following shooting speaks out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of four or five good Samaritans who helped save a Trenton Police Officer during a shooting on Friday in Daviess County has revealed further details about what happened in those chaotic moments.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said officer Jasmine Diab was transporting a prisoner, Jamey Griffin, to Mosaic Life Care for a mental evaluation. Sgt. Angle, MSHP, said Griffin and Diab began struggling over Diab's gun when she was shot in the abdomen.

Angle said Griffin also suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Robert McGraw, of Kansas City, Missouri, said he and an 18-wheeler were parked behind the police cruiser on Highway 69 in Winston near a gas station when he heard two shots go off.

He said the police car moved forward another 1/4 of a mile before finally coming to a stop.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler came running around and said that the officer had been shot and had been taken hostage," McGraw said.

A third man who was driving eastbound on Highway 69 also saw the struggle take place, stopped his car and got out of the vehicle. McGraw said the man, who was armed, walked over to the police cruiser to check on the officer.

"He walked up to the police car and that's when he pulled his gun out of his pocket," McGraw said. "When he did that, I got out and ran towards the car because he was saying that they were still struggling."

McGraw said the man, who wants to remain unidentified, took lead in the rescue.

“He was able to open the door and point his gun at [Griffin], and there was three or four of us that pulled the dude out of the car - Jamey - pulled him out of the car and held him down," McGraw said.

A few of the men then subdued Griffin until other law enforcement arrived on the scene, while the others checked on Officer Diab's condition.

“He had beat her face, her right side of her face was swollen," McGraw said. "She was disoriented the entire time we were trying to talk to her.”

McGraw said they had pulled Griffin from the front passenger seat of the car. He said Griffin was cuffed at the wrists and ankles and had a gunshot wound to one of his fingers.

"Initially we didn't know she was shot because there was no blood, it was just his blood," McGraw said. "His ring finger was almost shot off. So, we don't know if it was her or he shot himself on accident."

A security guard for 15 years, McGraw said this wasn't his first time being in a situation like this, and that he was just in the right place at the right time.

“If we weren’t there to get him out of that car, she would be dead, I guarantee you because that dude...his mind was lost," McGraw said.

A Facebook post about the situation was posted following the incident on Friday and has been shared nearly 3,000 times. A group on Facebook called 'Helping Jasmine Diab' said the female officer has been through two surgeries and was 'smiling and happy' Sunday afternoon.

Following the incident, McGraw said he doesn't want to be hailed a hero, that it was just a natural reaction to help.

“I just don’t like taking credit for this," McGraw said. "I just hope that someone would do it for me if it ever came down that situation.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the group of civilians subdued Griffin following the shooting, but have not made any further comments.

The incident is still under investigation.