Good Samaritans say thieves stole their donated items for Southside flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As good samaritans try to help those in need after last summer's flood in the southside, some say they are now becoming victims of theft.

Aaron Armstrong and Carol Muf manage a shed which sits on the property of the Bargain Barn along 59 Hwy. filled with items to help get southside flood victims back on their feet.

Yesterday, Muf made a rather disappointing discovery.

"I came down to get some stuff out of the shed for one of the flood victims, and found the shed broken into." She said.

Muf and Armstrong said they believe thieves pried their way inside the shed and made off with some of their donated items including cans of paint, a twin mattress and some plumbing equipment.

"Somebody had used a crowbar on the handle and sprung the handle far enough where I could not use the key to get in." Muf said. "It makes us totally mad."

Armstrong and Muf both said it makes them sick to their stomach that someone could once again victimize those already struggling.

"These families don’t need anymore taken from them after a flood took everything they had from their homes." Armstrong said.

Russell Carver, the owner of the Bargain Barn and the shed, said he’s also upset.

"[It's] very frustrating that someone would attempt to do that to the people that really need this stuff to try to take something that they have no right to." He said.

Carver added his business sees the occasional thief and this isn’t anything new, he says there are security cameras in place, but even that hasn’t lead to a conviction.

"We’ve had some break ins before, and we’ve had evidence that showed the people that actually come in." Carver said. "We tried the get the prosecutor to take them to court, they’ve had the videos and everything and we get nowhere with it."

Carver's cameras did not catch the burglary at the shed, but that isn’t stopping Armstrong from getting to the bottom of the crime, he had a message for anyone he feels might be responsible.

"We’re not gonna go away," He said. "We’re gonna keep this out there and you’re not gonna get away with doing this."

Carver has not filed a police report as of yet.