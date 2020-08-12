Good samaritans help rescue residents from a structure fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four people were rescued from their home after it caught fire Wednesday.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, the fire began in the back of a duplex located on St. Joseph Avenue between Middleton and Pendleton Street.

“Everybody got out safely thanks to some guys in the area that saw the smoke and rescued and woke up people that were asleep and rescued the people that needed rescuing, and the dogs,” St. Joseph Fire Department Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.

One of the residents suffered a minor burn to the hand.

The fire department believes that the fire began because of a battery charger, but are still investigating the exact cause.

A family member of one of the residents wanted to thank one of the men that helped get her grandmother out of the burning home.

“I would like to say thank you to the gentleman from Jay Wolfe Heating & Cooling for saving my grandmother and my family,” the granddaughter of the homeowner said.