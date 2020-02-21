Gordmans to close St. Joseph store

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A major retailer is closing its doors in St. Joseph.

Stage Stores confirmed the closure of Gordmans Friday afternoon.

"As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests. As a result of our latest review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Gordmans in St. Joseph, MO in the near future," the company said in an email. "This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in our loyal guests and dedicated associates."

Stage Stores operates 728 retails stores in 42 states including Gordmans.

The store's last day has not been announced.

Gordmans opened in St. Joseph in 2011.