Gordmans to close St. Joseph store

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 4:37 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A major retailer is closing its doors in St. Joseph.

Stage Stores confirmed the closure of Gordmans Friday afternoon.

"As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests. As a result of our latest review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Gordmans in St. Joseph, MO in the near future," the company said in an email. "This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in our loyal guests and dedicated associates."

Stage Stores operates 728 retails stores in 42 states including Gordmans.

The store's last day has not been announced.

Gordmans opened in St. Joseph in 2011.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
