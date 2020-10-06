Clear
Gov. Parson makes first public appearance at MWSU since COVID-19 isolation

The governor attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Missouri Western State University celebrating its nursing program expansion project.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 4:09 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson made his first public appearance Tuesday after ending his COVID-19 isolation.

The governor attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Missouri Western State University celebrating its nursing program expansion project.

The Center for Excellence in Applied Health Learning will house the Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Community Lab and increase the number of nursing graduates by 15 percent.

"Since the beginning of my administration, we have focused on workforce development initiatives to prepare our workforce for the jobs of the future," said Governor Parson. "This project's completion showcases the strength of public and private partners joining together to develop a skilled Missouri workforce."

Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23. On Monday, Parson's office announced that the governor and First Lady had both fully recovered.

Four staff members who also tested positive for COVID-19 since Parson's diagnosis have also fully recovered, according to his office.

A mild start to your Tuesday but with the sunshine returned to the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the 80's. Wednesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
