Gov. Parson mobilizes MO National Guard to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has mobilized the Missouri National Guard to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:24 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 3:43 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has mobilized the Missouri National Guard to assist in post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana. In support of the relief effort, the Missouri National Guard will alert, mobilize, and deploy approximately 300 Soldiers to assist.


"As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana," Governor Parson said. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever. Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida's devastation and destruction."


The State Emergency Management Agency received a request for assistance from the state of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources when needed.


The Missouri National Guard is prepared to provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal, and general support assistance. Soldiers from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Kansas City and the 35th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood are mobilized to assist in the relief efforts.


“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”


The Missouri National Guard is scheduled to assist for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support to civil authorities as long as directed.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
