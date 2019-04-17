Clear

Gov. Parson requests Army Corps to manage Missouri River for flood control, navigation

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manage the Missouri River for flood control and navigation.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(GLENWOOD, IOWA) Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manage the Missouri River for flood control and navigation.

In a statement, the Governor announced he has submitted written testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

“Our citizens rely on us to be their voice when their concerns need to be heard,” Gov. Parson said. “The State of Missouri has continually been frustrated about the need for greater focus on flood control. It should not be hard to realize why when nearly one-third of our state falls within flood plain, and our state economy’s number one industry is agriculture.”

Parson has requested that Congress works with Missouri to expedite the delivery of federal disaster aide. He also urged federal agencies to refocus the conversation away from fish and wildlife issues to the more pressing matter of flood control.

“The discussion we need to be having is how can the states of the Missouri River Basin work with Congress and the federal agencies to improve flood control and flood protection on a Missouri River system that has once again proven to be inadequate to protect our citizens,” wrote Governor Parson in his testimony.

Two weeks ago, Governor Parson met with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts to identify regional solutions for recovery and flood repairs as well as a better path forward for future management of the Missouri River system.

Governor Parson requested the committee direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to return to managing the river in a manner that “clearly reflects the dominant congressionally authorized purposes of flood control and navigation.”

“If we are to ensure that the system is managed in a way that reflects the priorities of basin citizens, it is imperative that the states of the Missouri River basin have direct input and that our recommendations are given due consideration,” Governor Parson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 71°
Wednesday is the day you need to remain weather aware as we have the possibility of dealing with some strong to possible severe storms this evening across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events