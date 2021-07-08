Gov. Parson signs COVID-19 liability law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A bill that would protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits is now law.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the COVID-19 liability bill on Wednesday.

The bill was sponsored by St. Joseph State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer.

"This legislation could not come at a better time," Sen. Luetkemeyer said. "As reports of a new variation of COVID-19 give rise to renewed concerns about the pandemic, businesses and health care workers need assurances they won't have to defend themselves from a rash of opportunistic lawsuits."

The law prohibits COVID-19 liability lawsuits against businesses and health care providers unless it can be proven that reckless misconduct led to exposure to the virus or sickness.

The legislation also provides additional liability protection for schools and churches.