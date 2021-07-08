Clear
Gov. Parson signs COVID-19 liability law

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 9:48 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 9:49 AM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A bill that would protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits is now law.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the COVID-19 liability bill on Wednesday.

The bill was sponsored by St. Joseph State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer.

"This legislation could not come at a better time," Sen. Luetkemeyer said. "As reports of a new variation of COVID-19 give rise to renewed concerns about the pandemic, businesses and health care workers need assurances they won't have to defend themselves from a rash of opportunistic lawsuits."

The law prohibits COVID-19 liability lawsuits against businesses and health care providers unless it can be proven that reckless misconduct led to exposure to the virus or sickness.

The legislation also provides additional liability protection for schools and churches.

Today will be a comfortable and sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to triple digits Friday afternoon. The vast majority of Friday will be dry, but late Friday night into Saturday showers and storms will move into the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Thunderstorm chances will linger through Saturday with a few showers possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will start to warm up next week.
