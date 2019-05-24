Clear

Gov. Parson signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

HB 126 prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 11:08 AM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a strict anti-abortion bill into law on Friday.

The bill, HB 126, prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy -- after a heartbeat is detected.

The bill includes exceptions for what it defines as medical emergencies, such as cases when the mother's life is at risk or she is facing serious permanent injury, but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

The bill also includes a total ban on abortion except in cases of medical emergencies if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.

The law takes effect Aug. 28. Doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We once again dealt with heavy rain and thunderstorms this Friday morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area. The activity with push east by late morning before another round pushes through Friday afternoon. We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events