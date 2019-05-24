(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a strict anti-abortion bill into law on Friday.
The bill, HB 126, prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy -- after a heartbeat is detected.
The bill includes exceptions for what it defines as medical emergencies, such as cases when the mother's life is at risk or she is facing serious permanent injury, but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
The bill also includes a total ban on abortion except in cases of medical emergencies if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.
The law takes effect Aug. 28. Doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison.
Related Content
- Gov. Parson signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
- Governor Parson visits Cameron
- Parson Sworn in as Governor
- Georgia's governor signs a controversial abortion bill into law
- Gov. Parson Makes First Public Speech to Lawmakers Since taking Office
- Gov. Parson announces $77,000 in state funding to assist Cameron, Caldwell County
- Gov. Parson requests Army Corps to manage Missouri River for flood control, navigation
- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requests federal disaster declaration in response to flooding
- Gov. Parson to speak on proposed $50 million incentive package for GM
- Alabama Senate passes near-total abortion ban
Scroll for more content...