Gov. Parson takes issue with re-imposed mask mandates

Gov. Mike Parson says re-imposing mask mandates will further damage public trust about vaccines, according to his official Twitter account Monday.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:03 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

In a thread tweeted Monday morning, Parson argued that going back to mask mandates regardless of vaccination status is not the answer and goes against federal guidelines.

“These policies that don’t consider vaccination status reduce the incentive of getting the vaccine and undermine its integrity. The vaccine is how we rid ourselves of COVID-19, not mask mandates that ignore common sense. (3/3)” Parson tweeted.

While Parson did not reference any person or government leader in his tweet, his remarks come as residents in St. Louis and St. Louis County are once again required to wear masks in public.

Local government officials announced Friday, the mask mandate would be reimposed starting Monday, July 26. St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page said the orders were in response to a rise in COVID-19 infections, the delta variant, and low vaccination rates.

Shortly after, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt publicly threatened, via his personal Twitter account, to file a lawsuit in an effort to stop the upcoming mask orders.

"The citizens of St. Louis and St. Louis County are not subjects — they are free people," he said in a Tweet Friday night. "As their Attorney General, I’ll be filing suit Monday to stop this insanity."

Schmitt appeared on America's Newsroom, of Fox News, Monday morning and reiterated his plan to file the lawsuit that day.

