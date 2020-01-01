Gov. Parson tells Trump administration Missouri will welcome refugees

Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri is willing to accept refugees.
The announcement comes after President Trump issued an executive order in September requiring governors to publicly agree to accept refugees.
Missouri's Republican governor said in a statement that "we look forward to working with the President and his administration to ensure the responsible resettlement of lawfully admitted and vetted individuals."
The governor also noted that legally admitted refugees have traditionally settled into communities, primarily in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Columbia and have become vital members of the state’s workforce as well as their communities
