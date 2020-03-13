Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency due to coronavirus

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at 5:00 p.m. Friday to declare a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri. The first patient is from St. Louis County. A second patient is from the Springfield area. Health officials said both cases are travel related.
