Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency due to coronavirus

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:13 PM
Posted By: KQ2

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference at 5:00 p.m. Friday to declare a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri. The first patient is from St. Louis County. A second patient is from the Springfield area. Health officials said both cases are travel related.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories