Gov. Parson to speak on proposed $50 million incentive package for GM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson plans to speak this morning on a proposed $50 million incentive package for General Motors.
WATCH: Governor Parson speaks on GM incentive package
A group of Republican lawmakers are working to block the legislation that would create new tax breaks for businesses. Members of the Senate's Conservative Caucus began filibustering Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning.
The legislation is one of the governor's top priorities.
House lawmakers passed legislation last week that would allow General Motors to receive up to $50 million in tax credits if it invests $750 million to expand its Wentzville plant.
The legislation hit a roadblock after the governor tied the bill to another measure that would authorize a new scholarship for adults to finish their college degrees.
The governor will stream his comments live on Facebook at 10:45 a.m.
