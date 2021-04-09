Clear
Gov. Parson visits Atchison County levee restoration project

The governor came to the area Thursday for a progress report on restoration efforts. He said he'd like to see similar success in other parts of the region.

Apr 9, 2021
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 7:42 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson stopped in Northwest Missouri Thursday for an update on river levee restoration efforts more than two years after devastating and historic floods.

Parson met with members of the Army Corps of Engineers where the L536 Levee Restoration Project in Atchison County is close to wrapping up.

Parson said he was impressed with the progress of the project, and spoke about how he'd like to see similar success in other parts of the region. 

"There's a lot of work to be done, this is a great success story today, but this is a big river," Parson said. "We gotta do a better job of trying to maintain it and making sure we can control what we can of a river, so I think there's a lot more work to come in a lot of the other counties."

The restoration project involves the construction of a new levee in Atchison County pushed further away from the river than the old levee damaged during the floods. 

The Army Corps hopes to have the levee restoration effort project complete by late summer.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
