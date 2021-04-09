Gov. Parson visits Atchison County levee restoration project

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson stopped in Northwest Missouri Thursday for an update on river levee restoration efforts more than two years after devastating and historic floods.

Parson met with members of the Army Corps of Engineers where the L536 Levee Restoration Project in Atchison County is close to wrapping up.



Parson said he was impressed with the progress of the project, and spoke about how he'd like to see similar success in other parts of the region.

"There's a lot of work to be done, this is a great success story today, but this is a big river," Parson said. "We gotta do a better job of trying to maintain it and making sure we can control what we can of a river, so I think there's a lot more work to come in a lot of the other counties."

The restoration project involves the construction of a new levee in Atchison County pushed further away from the river than the old levee damaged during the floods.

The Army Corps hopes to have the levee restoration effort project complete by late summer.