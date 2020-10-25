Clear
Governor Mike Parson makes campaign stop in Savannah

The governor is touring the state ahead of the upcoming election.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 1:03 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Northwest Missouri lat Saturday afternoon, Parson made a stop in savannah along his campaign tour of the state ahead of the election.

The governor addresed a small crowd of supporters in front of the Byergo Angus Beef LLC building.

Gov. Parson's brief speech touched on his stances on the issues at hand this election including Covid-19, support for law enforcement and abortion.

Gov. Parson says he's pleased with how he's performing in the state.

"We feel good as we travel around the state," Gov. Parson said. " I know a lot of the polling that we've seen in the last four months has been very positive."

The governor said he will be making many more stops across Missouri before the election on November 3. 

