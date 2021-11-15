Governor Mike Parson tours Northwest agriculture school

(Maryville, Mo) Governor Mike Parson visited Northwest Missouri State University as part of the "Celebrate Agriculture Week" activities. The school has a brand new agricultural learning center on a farm near campus that he toured to see what advancements the school of agricultural science has worked towards.

"What a great facility I'm totally impressed with what you have here," Governor Mike Parson said.

The governor saw how the school is trying to teach better farming practices in Missouri. The director of the school of agriculture was glad the governor had the chance to see what the school has been trying to do.

"It's always special when we can share what's going on and being able to let him know what some of the state funding is going for and it's a great honor," Dr. Rod Barr, the Director of the School of Agricultural Sciences said.

The school's farm houses dairy, beef, sheep and swine to help further innovation and grow partnerships to have the best agricultural education and practices.

"This facility gives us opportunity and that's the big thing is we don't know all of the opportunities it provides for us. And opportunity allows us to help our students to be successful in their future. Not only our students but the community and region as well. So the opportunity is endless and that's what's exciting for us here in the school of agricultural sciences," Dr. Barr said.

And students in the program who met the governor were pleased that he saw what their education is doing for their farming future.

"He took the time out of his day to come all the way to Maryville to tour our facilities and visit with us was something I thought was really cool. Because he truly cares about students and our education," agricultural education student Morgan Looten said.