Governor Parson against defunding police departments

"To try and blame all law enforcement for some bad actors in law enforcement is not the answer, it’s not the answer," said Missouri Governor, Mike Parson.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 7:27 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Protests continue popping up across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter protestors are proposing to shift public funds away from police departments.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he is against defunding or dismantling law enforcement agencies.

During his daily press briefing on Tuesday, Parsons sided with protestors on the trajedy of George Floyd's death in Minnesota and agreed, without a doubt, that officer Derek Chauvin needed to be charged with murder. 

He added that law enforcement officers should be held to a higher degree of accountability.

But arguing that 99% of law enforcement officers do their job right and to blame the majority for the mistakes of a select few is wrong. 

"To try and blame all law enforcement for some bad actors in law enforcement is not the answer, it’s not the answer...Doing away with police officers, law enforcement officers is not an answer for anything. You want to change the way we do business, you want to make things better? We can all do better. I can do better as governor. Law enforcement - never hurts to learn, can do better also. All of us can,"said Missouri Governor, Mike Parson. 

Parson said systemic change needs to start on the ground level, starting with city leaders sitting down with communities and having a conversation.

Governor Parson is a long time member of Missouri's public safety community. He has served for over 22 years, 12 of those years being Polk County Sheriff. 

