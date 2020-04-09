Governor Parson orders all Missouri schools to remain closed for the academic year

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) During his daily press briefing Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced that all Missouri public and charter schools will be ordered to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

The order comes with the exceptions of providing nutrition services and child care outlined in the state's recent health order.

According to the governor, the recommendation to close the school came after working with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across Missouri.

“Continuing our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering all public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of this academic year, with the exception of nutrition and child care outlined in our Stay Home Missouri Order,” Parson said.

Parson added that schools should continue remote learning for students until the final day of the academic school year.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be issuing additional guidance to Missouri school leaders soon.

Additional K-12 information and guidance can be found at dese.mo.gov/COVID19.

In addition to the announcement on schools, Parson emphasized that the "Stay Home Missouri" oder and social distancing measures are working in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

“I want Missourians to know that our aggressive efforts to combat COVID-19 are working. Based on traffic data across the state, we know people are following the Stay Home Missouri Order, and we are very appreciative of that,” Parson said. “Missouri is in a good place right now, but we must keep up these efforts.”

While traffic across the state has decreased since the "Stay Home Missouri" order, the governor wanted to remind Missourians to practice safe driving and obey the rules of the road.

According to a press release, MoDOT officials and the Missouri Highway Patrol are seeing an increase in speeding due to a lower volume in traffic.

“Reckless driving leads to accidents and adds to the current stress of our first responders and health care professionals. That’s why now more than ever, it is critical to drive safely and obey the rules of the road,” Parson said.

The "Stay Home Missouri" order will remain in effect through Friday, April 24.

For more information on the order, CLICK HERE.