Governor Parson announces first presumptive positive Coronavirus case in state

Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference regarding the first COVID-19 case in St. Louis County at 7:15pm when additional details will be released.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 7:12 PM
Updated: Mar 7, 2020 7:13 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Missouri officials announced the announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state on Saturday night.

Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference regarding the first COVID-19 case in St. Louis County at 7:15pm when additional details will be released.

Highs will be a little warmer on Saturday with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.
