(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Missouri officials announced the announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state on Saturday night.
Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference regarding the first COVID-19 case in St. Louis County at 7:15pm when additional details will be released.
Governor Parson announces first presumptive positive Coronavirus case in state
