Governor Parson confirms fifth coronavirus case in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that a second person in Greene County, Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 8:58 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 9:25 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo) Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that a second person in Greene County, Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus.

Governor Parson's announcement brings the total cases of coronavirus in Missouri to five.

Two cases in Greene County, two cases in St. Louis County, and one case in Henry County.

https://www.facebook.com/GovMikeParson/posts/698415640899553

