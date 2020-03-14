Governor Parson confirms fifth coronavirus case in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo) Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that a second person in Greene County, Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus.
Governor Parson's announcement brings the total cases of coronavirus in Missouri to five.
Two cases in Greene County, two cases in St. Louis County, and one case in Henry County.
