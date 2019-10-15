Governor Parson orders statewide campaign to warn about dangers of vaping

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson held a news conference Tuesday morning to address vaping and Missouri's youth.

"This is truly an epidemic and we must take action to protect the young people of our state," said Parson.

The governor signed an executive order that directs several state departments to develop a statewide campaign to educate, warn, and discourage vaping among youth within 30 days.

Gov. Parson was accompanied by officials from the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Safety.

Nationwide vaping is now blamed on about 1,300 illnesses and at least 26 deaths, according to The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Missouri, 22 cases of vaping-related illnesses, including one death, have been reported.