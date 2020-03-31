Clear
Governor Parson says he will not issue statewide stay-at-home order

During his daily press briefing, the governor said he was disappointed with the number of people who were in state parks over the weekend and is considering closing the parks during the coronavirus outbreak.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:54 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) On Monday, Governor Mike Parson said that the state is still a long way out from being clear of coronavirus.

"I think we're still 60-90 days away from getting through this virus," Parson said "That's kind of a best case scenario, but I do look to somewhere in between the middle of April we're going to be able to get some new information, new statistics. I hope so to be able to do that and hope we start turning a corner."

The governor also authorized the purchase of millions of dollars of personal protection gear. 

After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
