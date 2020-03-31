Governor Parson says he will not issue statewide stay-at-home order

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) On Monday, Governor Mike Parson said that the state is still a long way out from being clear of coronavirus.

"I think we're still 60-90 days away from getting through this virus," Parson said "That's kind of a best case scenario, but I do look to somewhere in between the middle of April we're going to be able to get some new information, new statistics. I hope so to be able to do that and hope we start turning a corner."

The governor also authorized the purchase of millions of dollars of personal protection gear.