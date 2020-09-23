Governor Parson says his preliminary test result came back positive for COVID-19

Clear
Missouri Governor Mike Parson gave a brief update via Facebook on Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson and said that he is waiting to confirm his test results.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 4:15 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 4:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted a short video Wednesday afternoon on his Facebook to give an update on his wife, Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson and himself after they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was tested, those results, the preliminary result has come back as a positive test,” the governor said from the Governor’s Mansion. “We’re still waiting to confirm that later today to make sure we have that officially but right now we’re taking all precautions moving forward.”

The governor said he feels fine and is not showing any symptoms.

Dr. Randall Williams, Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said during a press conference Wednesday that the first lady is "mildly symptomatic."

Governor Parson and the first lady will be separated for the time being as both are being quarantined, but said he will continue working from the Governor’s Mansion.

“We’re both fine, we’re going to move forward on this and again I want to encourage everybody what I have said everyday; take care of yourselves, do the best you can to protect yourselves, social distancing, wear a mask, personal hygiene,” Parson said.

The governor said he would give another update Thursday.

