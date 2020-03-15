Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Governor Parson to stop in St. Joseph to discuss coronavirus

Missouri currently has five positive cases of COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson will stop in St. Joseph Monday to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

The governor will meet with Mayor Bill McMurray, emergency management, and health and law enforcement leaders. 

Missouri currently has five positive cases of coronavirus. 

There are no confirmed cases in Buchanan County. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories