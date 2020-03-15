Governor Parson to stop in St. Joseph to discuss coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson will stop in St. Joseph Monday to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The governor will meet with Mayor Bill McMurray, emergency management, and health and law enforcement leaders.
Missouri currently has five positive cases of coronavirus.
There are no confirmed cases in Buchanan County.
