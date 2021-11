(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri governor Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson are set to travel abroad to promote the Show-Me-State as an ideal business location.

From December 2 through the 11th, Parson and the first lady will travel to Israel and Greece for a third international trade mission.

Both Israel and Greece are key trade partners for Missouri, with nearly $54 million and more than $12 million in exports last year, respectively.