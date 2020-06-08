Governor announced $130 million in budget cuts to K-12 education funding in June

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri governor Mike Parson said he had no choice but to cut approximately $130 million from the K-12 education funding, just for the month of June.

The St. Joseph School District will be approximately $1.3 million short, however, the district says it is a hit they can take this year.

A new budget starts in July and more cuts could be on the way.

The district says they need to be cautious moving forward and are worried enrollment could decline.

Administrators say they are ready to have these tough discussions coming up this fall.