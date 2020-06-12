Clear

Governor appoints Nodaway County prosecutor as circuit judge

The governor's office announced Robert Rice's appointment on Friday.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice to fill the associate circuit judge's position in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court.

Rice will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Doug Thomson to Appellate Judge of the Western District Court of Appeals.

Rice is from Maryville and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University.

