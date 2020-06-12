Governor appoints Nodaway County prosecutor as circuit judge

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice to fill the associate circuit judge's position in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court.

The governor's office announced Rice's appointment on Friday.

Rice will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Doug Thomson to Appellate Judge of the Western District Court of Appeals.

Rice is from Maryville and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University.