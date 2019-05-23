Photo Gallery 11 Images
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Gov. Mike Parson says the damage caused by a tornado that hit Jefferson City "devastating."
The governor flew over parts of the state capital Thursday morning. He surveyed the hardest hit areas.
Damage from a tornado that struck Jefferson City overnight was concentrated in a three-mile square area in the southern part of the city.
Three people died and two dozen were injured in Missouri overnight after severe storms and tornadoes touched down.
Related Content
- Governor calls Jeff City tornado damage 'devastating'
- Congressman Graves to visit area Thursday; calls flooding 'devastating'
- Voters send former mayor to Jeff City
- Missouri State High School Track Championships suspended due to Jefferson City tornado damage
- Tornado destroys abandoned home, damages farm north of Effingham
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak in Kansas City Thursday
- Tornado Watch in Effect
- Tornado warning Tuesday evening
- City installs new tornado siren in southwest St. Joseph
- WATCH: Storm chaser captures video of tornado entering Jefferson City
Scroll for more content...