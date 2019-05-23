Clear

Governor calls Jeff City tornado damage 'devastating'

Three people died and two dozen were injured in Missouri overnight after severe storms and tornadoes touched down.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:12 AM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Gov. Mike Parson says the damage caused by a tornado that hit Jefferson City "devastating."

The governor flew over parts of the state capital Thursday morning. He surveyed the hardest hit areas.

Damage from a tornado that struck Jefferson City overnight was concentrated in a three-mile square area in the southern part of the city.

Another nice day is on tap once again for our Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. The nice weather will come to an end as storms return to the forecast late Thursday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
