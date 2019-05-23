Governor calls Jeff City tornado damage 'devastating'

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Gov. Mike Parson says the damage caused by a tornado that hit Jefferson City "devastating."

The governor flew over parts of the state capital Thursday morning. He surveyed the hardest hit areas.

Damage from a tornado that struck Jefferson City overnight was concentrated in a three-mile square area in the southern part of the city.

Three people died and two dozen were injured in Missouri overnight after severe storms and tornadoes touched down.