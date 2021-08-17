Clear
Governor celebrates state bicentennial with stop at Pony Express Museum

Parson is on a statewide tour of Missouri as part of the state's bicentennial celebration.

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 11:15 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 11:19 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson stopped in St. Joseph Tuesday as part of his statewide tour to celebrate the state's bicentennial.

He and first lady Teresa Parson met supporters for a meet and greet at the Pony Express Museum. The first couple also took a tour of the museum, learning more about the history of the Pony Express and how it is intertwined with western expansion.

Following the tour, Parson took time out to talk to the media and said that in traveling to all the different parts of the state and seeing all that it has to offer, he has a great deal of pride in being a Missourian.

"I know when I did my two tours of duty in the army and I stepped off on the tarmac in Springfield, I said I would never leave this state again simply because I love the people of this state and I love this state," Parson said. "This is one of the fine examples to showcase who we are. I really believe that we're the heart and soul of this country."

St. Joseph's celebration of the state's bicentennial continues this weekend with the steam to STEAM festival

