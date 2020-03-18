Clear
Governor confirms first coronavirus related death in Missouri

The patient tested positive Tuesday and died in Boone County, Missouri Wednesday morning.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:57 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 4:13 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirmed during a press conference Wednesday the first coronavirus related death in Missouri. 

The patient tested positive for a travel-related case of coronavirus Tuesday in Boone County, Missouri. 

The family of the patient placed a 911 call this morning to report a medical emergency. Operators were told that the patient had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The patient was taken to University Hospital - MU Health Care. Six emergency responders are being quarantined in Boone County and are being screened for coronavirus.

Columbia Public Health and Human Services contacted the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as part of protocol and will continue to work with the family to evaluate any exposure. 

