(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) Governor Mike Parson confirmed during a press conference Wednesday the first coronavirus related death in Missouri.
The patient tested positive for a travel-related case of coronavirus Tuesday in Boone County, Missouri.
The family of the patient placed a 911 call this morning to report a medical emergency. Operators were told that the patient had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The patient was taken to University Hospital - MU Health Care. Six emergency responders are being quarantined in Boone County and are being screened for coronavirus.
Columbia Public Health and Human Services contacted the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as part of protocol and will continue to work with the family to evaluate any exposure.
Related Content
- Governor confirms first coronavirus related death in Missouri
- Governor Parson confirms fifth coronavirus case in Missouri
- Missouri has four confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Kansas health officials confirm first vaping-related lung disease death
- State health officials report second vaping-related death in Missouri
- First coronavirus-related death reported in New York
- First confirmed case of Coronavirus in Kansas
- KU Hospital confirms patient admitted for coronavirus
- Mosaic reports no confirmed cases of Coronavirus
- Governor visits northwest Missouri ahead of Missouri River flooding