Governor declares State of Emergency as flooding and severe weather worsens

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency as flooding and severe weather continue to hit parts of the state.

The declaration is a response to continuing severe weather and forecasts for tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and worsening flooding due to prolonged soil inundation throughout the state.

Since Monday, there have been numerous instances of flash flooding in urban areas and along rivers, creeks, and streams with the National Weather Service forecasting additional severe weather threats into early Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, first responders performed water rescues due to flash flooding in Jasper and Newton counties. On Monday night, a severe storm flipped campers in Wheatland, in Hickory County, sending four people to the hospital.

"Missouri is experiencing a very dangerous severe storm system with multiple threats that must be taken seriously," Governor Parson said. "The very heavy rainfall yesterday and today, combined with saturated soil and very high water levels on many rivers and streams have created dangerous conditions around the state. I urge all Missourians to closely follow their local weather forecasts, take storm warnings seriously, and quickly act to protect themselves and their families when necessary."

The Governor said the state emergency management team is also closely monitoring river levels on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers and tributaries, which are expected to rise again through the weekend. He said the state will continue to work closely with local partners to assess needs and direct resources to assist communities fight flooding.

Governor Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan.

On Monday, President Donald Trump approved Governor Parson's request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 13 Missouri counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that occurred from March 11 to April 16. The declaration makes federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve counties.