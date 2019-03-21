Governor declares state of emergency in Missouri in response to flooding

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on Thursday in response to worsening flood conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems.
Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local officials.
“The rising flood waters are affecting more Missouri communities and farms, closing more roads and threatening levees, water treatment plants and other critical infrastructure,” Parson said. “We will continue to work closely with our local partners to assess needs and provide resources to help as Missourians continue this flood fight and as we work to assist one another.”
Governor Parson will be visiting local officials from Buchanan County at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
