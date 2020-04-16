Clear
Governor extends "Stay Home Missouri" order through May 3

The extension comes as part of the "Show-Me Strong Recovery" plan to prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 3:58 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 4:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) During his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, governor Mike Parson announced he is extending the "Stay Home Missouri" order through Sunday, May 3. 

The extension comes as part of a plan to prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.

Parson outlined the Show-Me Strong Recovery plan reopen the state with four "essential pillars:"

  1. Rapidly expand testing capacity, including testing for those who are currently contagious who have developed immunity
  2. Expand our reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains
  3. Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including alternate care facilities
  4. Improve our ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data. 

The original order was to end Friday, April 24. 

Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon. Some areas north of St. Joseph could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. The disturbance will be moving away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area on Friday.
